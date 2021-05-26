Chelsea's FA Cup Failures a Stark Warning for UCL Final vs Man City

Chelsea has one lesson they can learn from after their most recent attempt at hoisting a trophy failed this season in the FA Cup final against Leicester City.

The Champions League final featuring Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday evening is rapidly approaching. Chelsea, ever playing the underdog, will have a massive challenge ahead of them as Pep Guardiola's side have not only run away with the Premier League title this season, but is also widely regarded as one of, if not the best team in the world currently.

Despite that designation, Chelsea have already taken two of the three matches against Manchester City this season. However, Chelsea's recent form in which they have lost three of their last four matches to include the FA Cup final is worrisome. Yet, perhaps the FA Cup final loss against Leicester City is the most applicable when trying to search for answers in helping overcome the Citizens this Saturday.

Chelsea were overcome by Leicester 1-0 during the FA Cup final that was spurred on by a Youri Tielemans screamer in the 63rd minute that Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to make a save on. Chelsea's performance during the cup final is a perfect characterisation of their current form. The fact that the squad had the inability to score or finish in the final third, allowed adversity to disable them, and a poor team selection all factored in to Chelsea's inability to hoist a trophy.

Of course, some luck, or rather unluckiness, played into the loss. Tielemans' strike was world class, multiple opportunities for Chelsea missed just shy of the mark, and VAR had once again proved its questionable and subjective use could lead to changing outcomes of important matches.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel alluded to how well his players performed, but that word... "unlucky" did pop up when he spoke with BT Sport.

“I think we are just unlucky today. I don’t see why Leicester should win this game except for a shot in the top corner from out of nothing," said Tuchel after the cup final defeat.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I thought we controlled the counter-attacks excellent, I thought we controlled the strikers and midfield excellent, we did not allow one chance, one half-chance, nothing. We had maybe a sure goal with Azpilicueta only for someone to deflect it in front of him, we were a bit too hectic in decision-making, we had many situations. In the second half we had total control, we concede a goal out of nothing, we had a big save from Schmeichel and a narrow decision for offside, so altogether it’s super-unlucky. It can happen in football."

However, while luck does play into some of the results in this sport, Chelsea have to be good enough to create their own luck rather than use it as a crutch when failures occur. Is it luck that caused a player with seven goals, all from penalty, to be the club's top-scorer this season? Is it luck that this particular squad has only scored more than two goals just twice since Tuchel has taken the helm? Or is it just luck when the tinkering of the starting XI has caused chemistry and consistency issues that has potentially led to scoring issues?

If there is one lesson that Chelsea must learn from the FA Cup final failure is that they cannot depend on nor blame "luck" when facing Manchester City. The Citizens won't be using that excuse and they plan on making their own. Instead, the Tuchel-led Blues need to be clinical, lethal, and have a killer's instinct when they land in Porto. They have merely flashed those qualities this season, but on Saturday they must be on full display.

Leaving the Champions League final to chance or in the hands of fate and luck is an unacceptable strategy that did not work during the FA Cup final. Chelsea should have learned that lesson and now it needs to be carried into their final match of the season against Manchester City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube