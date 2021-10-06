October 6, 2021
Chelsea Fans Confident of Tino Livramento Returning to Stamford Bridge One Day Following Saints Switch

Author:

The majority of Chelsea fans believe Tino Livramento will return to the club one day after leaving to join Southampton during the summer transfer window.

Livramento, 18, left Stamford Bridge for the south coast in the summer for a £5 million fee, ending his long stay at the club after progressing through the Academy ranks. 

He played against his former side at the weekend, losing 3-1, which he admitted was strange.

“I was at Chelsea for so long and grew up a fan and never played at Stamford Bridge in a competitive game. Saturday was a bit weird but I just enjoyed it that bit more playing against Chelsea and people I have trained against."

The teenager's deal to Southampton did include a buy-back clause which can be activated in 2023. 

Livramento was asked about a return to west London one day. He didn't rule out a move, but is remaining focused on his new surroundings at Southampton. 

“Maybe one day, but I'm just enjoying my football at the moment at Southampton, that's where my head's at right now. Just trying to pick up as many points as possible and improving individually."

His comments fuelled talk across the Blues faithful and several Chelsea fans took to social media to give their predictions over whether he would indeed rejoin Chelsea in the future.

Kwasi_29: "I hope so. 18 years old and playing the way he does. We shouldn’t have let him go in the first place."

MisterKay112: "From his interview, he is open to returning but everything depends on the coach..."

TheLungsOfKante: "Most definitely."

Surennnn11: "Our Azpi replacement."

Warrinerr1: "Test the waters in Jan, he would be our best WB and actually offer something going forward."

Cfc_kidder: "Definitely. He shows a lot of promise and I'm glad marina got that buyback clause on him."

Farid22_: "Ofc (of course) he will. Was satisfying to see all the pictures of us celebrating with him in the back I still think he shouldn't of left because he could've been playing right now. But he will defo play again."

CFCTitus: "I'm not even thinking about it, Football changes everyday. His clause kicks in 2023, a lot could happen in between."

