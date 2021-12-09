Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Fans Decide Blues Champions League Fate Ahead of Last-16 Draw

Author:

Chelsea fans have opened up on who they believe the Blues will draw in the Champions League round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel's side dropped points in a 3-3 draw against Zenit, finishing second in Group H.

Tuchel's side can play one of four teams after finishing second in the group, due to the three other English sides finishing top of their respective groups with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax and Lille the potential opponents.

When asked who they believe Chelsea will draw, Chelsea fans voted for a clash against Ligue 1 side Lille in the last 16.

The French side took 39.7% of the vote, with German giants Bayern Munich coming in a close second in the votes, with 32.3% of the vote.

Chelsea's semi-final opponents from last season, Real Madrid, had the least votes as Blues fans cannot see a repeat of last season's clash early on in the knock-out stages.

Read More

imago1008525868h

Here is a more in detail look at Chelsea's potential opponents:

Ajax are the other available team, who topped Group C winning six out of six games. The Dutch side scored 20 goals and conceded just five across the group stages, looking a worrying side to come up against.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid finished top of Group D, losing one and winning five of their matches.

The toughest opponent on paper is Bayern Munich, who Chelsea are in with the chance of facing. They finished top of Group E and would be a worrying opponent for Chelsea due to their impressive form.

Finally, the Blues could face Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, who the fans believe will be drawn. They finished top of Group G after a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg in matchday six. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008508520h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Decide Blues Champions League Fate Ahead of Last-16 Draw

just now
imago1008525916h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells His Chelsea Squad to Never Change Their Behaviour Despite Poor Form & Zenit Draw

30 minutes ago
imago1008213182h (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel is Not Taking Chelsea Criticism Personally After Poor Run of Form

1 hour ago
imago1008432422h
News

Thomas Tuchel: James Will be an Option in Midfield to Tackle Chelsea Selection Issues

1 hour ago
imago1008525918h
News

Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

2 hours ago
imago1008453039h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Must Recover to Avoid 2020 December Repeat

2 hours ago
imago1002915333h
News

Chelsea Scout Explains How Club Culture is 'Always to be Better'

2 hours ago
imago0005267050h
News

Champions League Last-16 Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

4 hours ago