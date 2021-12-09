Chelsea Fans Decide Blues Champions League Fate Ahead of Last-16 Draw

Chelsea fans have opened up on who they believe the Blues will draw in the Champions League round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel's side dropped points in a 3-3 draw against Zenit, finishing second in Group H.

Tuchel's side can play one of four teams after finishing second in the group, due to the three other English sides finishing top of their respective groups with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax and Lille the potential opponents.

When asked who they believe Chelsea will draw, Chelsea fans voted for a clash against Ligue 1 side Lille in the last 16.

The French side took 39.7% of the vote, with German giants Bayern Munich coming in a close second in the votes, with 32.3% of the vote.

Chelsea's semi-final opponents from last season, Real Madrid, had the least votes as Blues fans cannot see a repeat of last season's clash early on in the knock-out stages.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Here is a more in detail look at Chelsea's potential opponents:

Ajax are the other available team, who topped Group C winning six out of six games. The Dutch side scored 20 goals and conceded just five across the group stages, looking a worrying side to come up against.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid finished top of Group D, losing one and winning five of their matches.

The toughest opponent on paper is Bayern Munich, who Chelsea are in with the chance of facing. They finished top of Group E and would be a worrying opponent for Chelsea due to their impressive form.

Finally, the Blues could face Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, who the fans believe will be drawn. They finished top of Group G after a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg in matchday six.

