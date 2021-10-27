'Cut Our losses & Get Some Money in January' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict On Hakim Ziyech's Display vs Southampton

Chelsea fans have commented on Hakim Ziyech's performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Ziyech, 28, was given the nod by Thomas Tuchel to start in the Blues attack in west London for the cup tie. His performances have been underwhelming since his return from injury.

Tuchel believes he hasn't felt as free since his shoulder injury in August and wants patience to be shown.

"First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch. He scored and had the injury in the Super Cup game.

"From there I felt it cost him a lot because, maybe even until today, I don’t feel him 100% free with his shoulders. Surely when we played him and made him play 90 minutes, we also started him after that in the Champions League and Premier League. I felt that even if it’s maybe no pain, it could be subconscious. There is something that limits him in his movement and freedom to move and turn, accelerate and decelerate.

"I think we need time and patience, he needs to fight his way back into the team. That is the way it is. We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

Unfortunately for the Moroccan, despite calls from Tuchel for him to step up and be decisive when given the chance, it was a largely disappointing performance for the winger.

Several misplaced passes and losing possession was a general theme for Ziyech on Tuesday night, however he did bag the assist for Kai Havertz's opener as he whipped the corner in to the box in the 44th minute.

Ziyech was replaced in the 67th minute by Mason Mount as Chelsea tried to find a winner. They didn't, but managed to head through to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

With games coming thick and fast for the Blues, along with the several injury problems in attack, Ziyech will no doubt continue to get his chances and opportunities. However, there will come a time before he needs to start fulfilling his potential.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to his performance on Tuesday night:

