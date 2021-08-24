August 24, 2021
'No Brainer' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict on Saul Niguez Transfer Speculation

The fans have spoken.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have delivered their verdict on the club's links to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a switch to Chelsea this summer with his future at Atletico uncertain. Saul has reportedly been offered to Premier League clubs on loan.

Thomas Tuchel's side need to fill their fourth midfield spot having let Billy Gilmour leave the club on loan to Norwich City for the season. 

sipa_34690909

A midfield signing hasn't been a priority for Chelsea but they have been weighing up a move for the Spaniard, as per Matt Law of the Telegraph, as they transfer window comes to a close on August 31. 

Fabrizio Romano adds that Chelsea will make a decision in the coming days over whether to buy a new midfielder or not - Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni and Edouardo Camavinga have also been linked.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Ethan Ampadu could even be kept at the club to fill the void of the fourth midfield position. 

sipa_34690802

The potential arrival of Saul in west London this summer has got Chelsea supporters talking and many have approved of the deal if the Blues do opt to bring the Atletico star in for the 2021/22 campaign. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted on social media to the transfer speculation.

