Chelsea fans fume after Christian Pulisic subbed at half-time during 5-2 West Brom defeat

Chelsea fans questioned Thomas Tuchel's decision to bring Christian Pulisic off at half-time during their 5-2 home defeat against West Brom in the Premier League.

Their unbeaten start under Tuchel came to an end as the Baggies produced a shock result to claim all three points at Stamford Bridge, after Pulisic gave Chelsea the lead in the first half from close range.

Pulisic was given the nod by Tuchel and converted from inside the box after Marcos Alonso's initial free-kick cannoned back off the post.

But things went downhill minutes later as Thiago Silva was sent off and it lead to Chelsea being behind at the break, 2-1. And Pulisic was axed at the break for Mason Mount which caught supporters by surprise due to the American being one of the Blues' better players.

Chelsea went onto concede three more in the second half as Mount bagged a consolation, but Blues fans took to social media raising eyebrows over Tuchel's decision making.

Tuchel admitted post-match the Blues weren't good enough and that the defeat will hopefully serve as a wake up call.

"There was nothing much in it until the red card came and after that we were not able to cope with the situation," said Tuchel post-match.

"I don’t know why but it was like this. We gave away two very easy goals before half-time but even in the second half what could go wrong went wrong. We have to accept a big loss today and hopefully it’s a big wake-up call for all of us, me included.

"We will get the right response because this is sport and it’s absolutely necessary. First of all, it’s important that we digest it because I did not see it coming so now we have to take our responsibilities, and shake it off and continue tomorrow."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube