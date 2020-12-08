NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
'Tomori really deserved a start '- Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting to face FC Krasnodar

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Krasnodar in the Champions League.

Lampard's men host the Russian side in Group E having already confirmed top spot ahead of the last-16 draw next week. 

Meanwhile Krasnodar have wrapped up third spot and will drop down into the Europa League. 

Chelsea XI to face Krasnodar: Kepa; Emerson, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Gilmour; Havertz, Abraham, Anjorin

Bench: Ziger, Caballero, Alonso, Kante, Pulisic, Giroud, Zouma, Werner, Tomori, Mount, Chilwell, James

Frank Lampard has once again made changes in this dead rubber Champions League affair. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin have all been handed starts by Lampard in west London.

While Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi miss out due to hamstring injuries. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

