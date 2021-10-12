Chelsea Fans Make Decision On Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Return

Chelsea fans have delivered their verdict over whether Eden Hazard should return to Stamford Bridge following transfer links.

The 30-year-old has been rumoured with a switch back to England after making the dream move to Spain just two years ago in 2019.

An injury-hit spell at Real has limited Hazard to just 52 appearances for the club following his blockbuster initial £89 million transfer from the Blues.

Sipa USA

Fresh claims from Spain have stated Chelsea and Real have held 'informal' talks over the Belgium international, with the Spanish club ready to let Hazard leave.

Chelsea wouldn't be willing to pay any more than £34 million, but after 352 appearances for the club, would the Blues be ready to welcome him back to west London?

Well, 110 goals and 92 assists says it all. Hazard is world class, he has just been unlucky at the Bernabeu. Would a return 'home' to London do him good.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea fans took to social media to decide whether they would want the Blues to a make a move to re-sign the 30-year-old.

@AlisonCoops2224: "He’s had a lot of injuries at Madrid and I wonder if that’s as a result of all the treatment he got playing for us. He’ll always have a special place in our hearts and I think that’s why so many of us would take him back in a heartbeat. Time to come home."

@AVN54872570: "His decision to leave wasn't a bad one having carried and played a crucial role in the team over 7 seasons ago. But what I know for sure is that Eden Hazard knows for sure that going to Madrid was the biggest mistake he has made in his entire life. He truly knows the difference."

@big_nash88: "Please no. We don’t need an injury prone player who is past his best. His time at Chelsea was amazing but there is no need to look to the past."

Sipa USA

@farhanauladi1: "Not for now, yep he's a Chelsea legend but if he comes instead hindering the regeneration of our players."

@LodgeCFC: "Yes yes yes yes."

@KhalidElhasan__: "Head says no, heart says yes."

@Zealous_Zola_: "Love him but this ain't it for the club."

@tomcliffordcfc: "Would take him back if it's a loan with an option to buy, Hazard and Rice next summer please."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube