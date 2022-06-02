Chelsea Fans Name Antonio Rudiger Best Moment Following Real Madrid Transfer

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to name their favourite moments of Antonio Rudiger's spell at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old officially joined Real Madrid following his contract expiry at Chelsea in June.

Taking to Twitter, Chelsea fans provided their favourite moments of Rudiger's time with the club as he closes the chapter on his Blues' career so far.

The German arrived under Antonio Conte's regime back in 2017 and has lifted the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time in London.

Making 203 appearances during his time under several different managers, Rudiger amassed 12 goals for the Blues.

He will now join Carlo Ancelotti's European Champions as he prepares for life in Madrid.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Reflecting on his departure, Rudiger said: "For me it is important to always give everything for the badge, for the supporters. I'd say I always tried my best. I will still give you stick for calling me a legend!

"Thank you very much for the support. I will never forget this club. This club will always be special. Here we are like a family.

"On the training ground, in a year we are always together. For me it is very tough. It is not easy to describe. It's been an incredible journey man."

Chelsea fans have now taken to Twitter to discuss their favourite Rudiger moments, with several highlights standing out:

