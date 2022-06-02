Chelsea fans have taken to social media to name their preferred replacements for Antonio Rudiger after the defender's move to Real Madrid was confirmed.

The 29-year-old's departure was made official on Thursday as he signed for the European Champions.

The news saw Chelsea fans take to Twitter in order to discuss their preferred replacements for Rudiger in the summer transfer window.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's consortium, who were officially named as owners of Chelsea, are set to back Thomas Tuchel with a transfer budget of around £200 million for the summer window.

Much of this war chest will have to be used to replace the outgoing Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as Chelsea look to bring in defenders in the transfer window.

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after his transfer from Sevilla fell through last summer, with his name coming up frequently by the Chelsea fans when discussing replacements for Rudiger.

IMAGO / PA Images

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig has also been a name touted, whilst Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could find his way to Chelsea this summer.

Here's who the Chelsea fans named as potential replacements for Rudiger this transfer window:

