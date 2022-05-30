Chelsea Fans Name Transfer Targets for Thomas Tuchel After £4.25BN Takeover

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to name their transfer targets as Thomas Tuchel plans his summer rebuild under Todd Boehly's ownership.

The takeover of Chelsea was officially announced on Monday, with the Boehly-Clearlake consortium succeeding Roman Abramovich.

Tuchel has confirmed that he is eyeing a summer rebuild of his Chelsea squad as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set for departures at the end of their contracts.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Boehly is set to hand the German £200 million to start the rebuild in the transfer window, with several players being targetted this summer.

When asked about the rebuild, Tuchel said: "Players are going out. We are rebuilding.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what."

It looks like Jules Kounde could be the first signing through the door in the Boehly era at Chelsea as he will reportedly now that the takeover is complete, having a verbal agreement with Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Ousmane Dembele, Kalidou Koulibaly and Josko Gvardiol have also been rumoured purchases under the new era at the club.

And now, Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to outline their preferred incomings during the summer transfer window, as Boehly prepares for his first months as owner at Stamford Bridge.

Here is how the Blues' fans are hoping that the summer window goes:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube