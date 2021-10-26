    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Fans React to Antonio Conte to Manchester United Rumours

    Author:

    Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the rumours linking former Blue Antonio Conte with a move to Manchester United.

    The rumours come after Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

    Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's job is now under threat and there have been several reports linking Conte with a move to Old Trafford.

    The Italian would become the second former Blue in recent years to manager the Red Devils, with Jose Mourinho taking over at the club after his dismissal from Chelsea.

    However, other reports have suggested that United are wary of hiring Conte due to concerns over his integrity.

    Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the rumours and do not appear to be happy with suggestions that the former Blues boss could lead out their Premier League rivals soon.

    Several fans were worried about the appointment, believing that Conte could make Manchester United title favourite,

    However, other fans were not concerned with the reports.

    The Red Devils currently sit eight points behind Tuchel's Chelsea and could look to change the management if they fail to beat Tottenham next weekend, giving Solsjkaer time to save his job.

