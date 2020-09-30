'Very impressive and tidy' - Chelsea fans react to Ben Chilwell's first start for the club against Spurs

Ben Chilwell made his first start for Chelsea since joining the club from Leicester City this summer.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year-deal in west London and made his debut against Barnsley last week.

As he continues his road to full fitness, Chilwell was handed his first Blues start by Frank Lampard in the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chilwell played 66 minutes before being taken off for Emerson Palmieri.

He made five clearances and two tackles against Jose Mourinho's side, and won three out of his seven ground duels, and 66 per cent of his aerial duels.

Here's what Chelsea fans though of Chilwell's performance in north London:

