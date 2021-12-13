Chelsea Fans React to Champions League Round of 16 Draw
Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's Champions League last-16 draw, which sees the Blues face LOSC Lille.
The winners of the two legged tie will progress into the quarter final stage.
The Blues fans have taken to to react to the draw as Chelsea attempt to retain their title after last season's triumph.
Here's what has been said regarding the draw:
Full confirmed draw:
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Manchester City
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
FC Salzburg vs Liverpool
Inter Milan vs Ajax
Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United
Sporting vs Juventus
