Chelsea Fans React to Champions League Round of 16 Draw

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's Champions League last-16 draw, which sees the Blues face LOSC Lille.

The winners of the two legged tie will progress into the quarter final stage.

The Blues fans have taken to to react to the draw as Chelsea attempt to retain their title after last season's triumph.

Here's what has been said regarding the draw:

Full confirmed draw:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

Sporting vs Juventus

