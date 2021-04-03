Chelsea fans react to Christian Pulisic suffering hamstring injury during West Brom defeat

Chelsea fans were left in despair after Christian Pulisic picked up another injury setback after he tweaked his hamstring during their 5-2 defeat to West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through the 22-year-old, bur from then on their afternoon was a disaster. Thiago Silva was sent off and the Blues conceded five goals to Sam Allardyce's side who are in the Premier League relegation zone.

But Chelsea suffered more bad news after Pulisic injured himself coming out for the second-half. He was seen running out from the tunnel before turning around and speaking to the coaching team to inform them he had to come off through injury.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Chelsea fans on social media responded to how concerning his recent injury record is. It's fair to say many aren't impressed as some, reluctantly, consider his long-term future at the club.

Pulisic will be disappointed after recently revealing he felt as though he was in the best form and was excited for what was to come.

Chelsea, and the American, will be hoping it isn't too serious but it does make him doubtful for the Champions League clash against FC Porto on Wednesday night.

Tuchel will be keen to put Saturday's defeat right in Europe after admitting he wants the big loss to serve as a wake-up call for him and his side.

"There was nothing much in it until the red card came and after that we were not able to cope with the situation," said Tuchel post-match.

"I don’t know why but it was like this. We gave away two very easy goals before half-time but even in the second half what could go wrong went wrong. We have to accept a big loss today and hopefully it’s a big wake-up call for all of us, me included.

"We will get the right response because this is sport and it’s absolutely necessary. First of all, it’s important that we digest it because I did not see it coming so now we have to take our responsibilities, and shake it off and continue tomorrow."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube