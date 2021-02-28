Chelsea fans react to Christian Pulisic's cameo during goalless draw against Man Utd

Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea in the second-half against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old was substituted on for Olivier Giroud in the 65th minute by Thomas Tuchel as the Blues were held to a 0-0 draw in west London.

They failed to capitalise on West Ham's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, which would've seen them restore their position in the top four if they had claimed all three points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Pulisic came on late on in the second-half with Chelsea searching for that elusive goal, as the American was put in a central role playing the false nine, before interchanging with Hakim Ziyech.

Despite showing some signs of hunger and liveliness, Pulisic's form is clear - he's out of form and struggling for confidence.

Chelsea fans reacted to his performance against Manchester United, with several being extremely critical of his display.

Tuchel was pleased with the performance of the whole team but knows there is still improvement to be made ahead of their crucial clash against Liverpool on Thursday.

He said: "I think today was a high quality game between two very strong teams.

"We take we have got today [a point]. Overall, I am very happy with the performance and the determination of the team but we need to be more clinical. Against a team like Manchester United, you don’t get many chances, so you have to take them when they come along.

"Right now we are not in the moment where we are clinical enough to win these games that are evenly poised, but if we continue in this way we will get to that point I am sure."

