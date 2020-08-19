SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Reaction: Chelsea fans react to opportunity to sign PSG defender Thiago Silva

Matt Debono

Chelsea supporters have reacted on social media to the reports linking Thiago Silva with the club. 

The 35-year-old has reportedly been offered to Frank Lampard this summer with the Brazilian set to depart Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons, once he has played his final match on Sunday in the Champions League final for the French side. 

Lampard is looking to bolster his defence, particularly in the centre-back position, with Declan Rice being touted as his number one target, while Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez also being linked. 

But Silva's link to Chelsea, on a free transfer, and at a reduced wage from his current £1.3 million-a-month, could be a shrewd signing for the Blues, and they reacted on social media to the news. 

Here's some of the reaction from the Blues faithful:

----------

