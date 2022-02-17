Chelsea Fans React to Club World Cup Banner Unveiling at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have updated their banner at Stamford Bridge, showcasing the major trophies won by the club following the Club World Cup triumph.

The Blues overcame Palmeiras in the final in Abu Dhabi, with Kai Havertz bagging the winning penalty, meaning that Chelsea have now won all there is to win in club football - and all there has been to win during the Roman Abramovich era.

The Blues fans have taken to social media to react to the new and improved banner

Taking to Twitter, here's how the Chelsea faithful reacted to the news:

