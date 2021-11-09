Chelsea Fans React to Conor Gallagher's England Omission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to news that Conor Gallagher has not been called up to the England squad despite several first team players, including Mason Mount, not arriving for international duty.

This comes after it was revealed that Gallagher is statistically the second most in-form Englishman across Europe's top five leagues this season.

A host of England stars did not report to training this week ahead of the Three Lions' clashes with Albania and San Marino, yet Gallagher was not called up.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with the decision:

