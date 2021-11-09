Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Fans React to Conor Gallagher's England Omission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    Author:

    Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to news that Conor Gallagher has not been called up to the England squad despite several first team players, including Mason Mount, not arriving for international duty.

    This comes after it was revealed that Gallagher is statistically the second most in-form Englishman across Europe's top five leagues this season.

    A host of England stars did not report to training this week ahead of the Three Lions' clashes with Albania and San Marino, yet Gallagher was not called up.

    Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with the decision:

    Read More

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007894019h
    Features/Opinions

    Chelsea Fans React to Conor Gallagher's England Omission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    30 seconds ago
    imago0043234109h
    News

    'You Don't Bet With Him' - Jorginho Makes Hilarious Kante Admission

    40 minutes ago
    imago1007894019h
    News

    Revealed: Impressive Conor Gallagher Statistic From Crystal Palace Loan so Far

    1 hour ago
    imago1002236581h
    News

    Jody Morris Reveals Moment He Knew Chelsea Had To Sign Billy Gilmour

    2 hours ago
    imago1007869420h
    News

    'Love Him' - John Terry Hails Conor Gallagher Over Social Media

    2 hours ago
    imago1003828344h
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Why Mason Mount Should Stay At Chelsea During International Break

    3 hours ago
    imago1002131994h
    Transfer News

    Report: Premier League Trio Show Interest in Chelsea Youngster Ben Elliott

    4 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    Jorginho Reveals a Time When He Wanted to Quit Playing Football

    4 hours ago