Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Fifth Round Draw vs Luton Town

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup fifth round draw, which sees the Blues face Luton Town at Ken.

The Blues' 2-1 victory in extra time over Plymouth Argyle sees them into the next round of the tournament.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to react to the draw.

Here's what has been said regarding the draw:

Full confirmed draw:

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City vs Norwich City

Southampton vs West Ham United

Middlesborough vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

