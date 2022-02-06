Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Fifth Round Draw vs Luton Town
Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup fifth round draw, which sees the Blues face Luton Town at Ken.
The Blues' 2-1 victory in extra time over Plymouth Argyle sees them into the next round of the tournament.
Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to react to the draw.
Here's what has been said regarding the draw:
Full confirmed draw:
Luton Town vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City
Peterborough United vs Manchester City
Liverpool or Cardiff City vs Norwich City
Southampton vs West Ham United
Middlesborough vs Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
