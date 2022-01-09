Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Fourth Round Draw vs Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup fourth round draw, which sees the Blues face Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues' 5-1 victory against Chesterfield in the previous round was the perfect start for Thomas Tuchel's men, who will be looking to win the competition after losing back-to-back finals.
Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to react to the draw.
Here's what has been said regarding the draw:
Full confirmed draw:
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United
Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley
Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United vs Luton Town
Southampton vs Coventry City
Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
Everton vs Brentford
Kidderminster vs West Ham United
Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City
