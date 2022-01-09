Skip to main content
Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Fourth Round Draw vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup fourth round draw, which sees the Blues face Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues' 5-1 victory against Chesterfield in the previous round was the perfect start for Thomas Tuchel's men, who will be looking to win the competition after losing back-to-back finals.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to react to the draw.

Here's what has been said regarding the draw:

Full confirmed draw:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster vs West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City

