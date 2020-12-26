'That was unexpected!' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Arsenal

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Lampard's side make the trip to north London to face a struggling Arsenal with the chance to climb inside the top four of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, Silva, James; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Jorginho, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Emerson

----------

Reece James and Ben Chilwell have returned to the side following injuries, while Mateo Kovacic is given the nod in midfield.

Timo Werner continues to play on the flank with Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham leads the line.

----------



Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

