'Not confident' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Aston Villa

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Lampard's side host Villa off the back of three defeats in their last four, while Dean Smith's side are unbeaten in their previous four.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Tomori, Emerson, Kovacic, Gilmour, Havertz, Abraham, Werner

----------

Callum Hudson-Odoi was given the nod to start in the attack alongside Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta start for the Blues, as does Antonio Rudiger as Lampard looked to make changes.

Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante continued in the midfield, while Jorginho came into the starting XI.

----------



Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube