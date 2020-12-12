NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
'Where is Christian Pulisic?' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Everton

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Everton in the Premier League.

Lampard's men travel to Goodison Park sitting in third in the table and currently unbeaten away from home this season in the league. 

Meanwhile Everton have struggled to keep their impressive start to the season up, struggling in recent weeks, and are sitting in tenth. 

----------

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Werner, Giroud, Havertz

Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Anjorin, Abraham

----------

Lampard made nine changes to face the Toffees as Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Reece James all came back into the side. 

Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz the only two to keep their spot from midweek as Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante returned. 

Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud were given the nod in Christian Pulisic's absence. Callum Hudson-Odoi missed out entirely as Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour make the bench.

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

