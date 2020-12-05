NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
'What a team' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Leeds United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard naming his starting XI to face Leeds United in the Premier League. 

The Blues are currently fifteen games unbeaten in all competitions and host Marcelo Bielsa's side in west London, in front of 2,000 fans who return for the first time since March.

Fans on their way back to Stamford Bridge for the first time since March.

Lampard's men are third in the league and face Leeds for the first ever time in the Premier League.

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Ziyech, Giroud, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger. Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Abraham

Lampard made nine changes in midweek against Sevilla which proved the right decision following a 4-0 cruise in Europe, and it allowed him to freshen his side up

The back four of Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Reece James returns. 

N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount return to the side, with Kai Havertz also starting.

Olivier Giroud is rewarded to lead the line after his four goals in midweek, and is joined by Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Here's how Blues fans responded to the team news on social media:

