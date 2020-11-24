'Stronger than expected!' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Rennes

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI which will face Rennes in the Champions League at Roazhon Park.

Lampard's side sit top of Group E on seven points heading into the European meeting in France

He has made four changes to the side that beat Newcastle United at the weekend in the Premier League.

Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi all start in France.

Kai Havertz returns to the Chelsea bench.

Chelsea XI to face Rennes: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Werner, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Alonso, James, Kante, Giroud, Ziyech, Havertz

Here's how Blues fans have reacted to the line-up announcement:

