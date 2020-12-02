Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Sevilla in the Champions League.

Lampard's men face the Spanish side in Group E, which will see the winners of Wednesday's meeting come out as group winner.

Both sides currently sit on ten points, having won three and drawing against each other at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Mendy; Emerson, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz; Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Kante, Abraham, Werner, Tomori, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James

----------

Lampard makes nine changes to the side that started against Tottenham in the league, with only Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic keeping their starting roles.

Callum Hudson-Odoi comes back into the side and Christian Pulisic earns a start.

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

