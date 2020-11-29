SI.com
'Spot on' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Spurs

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 

Lampard's men host Jose Mourinho's side in west London with a chance of heading to the top of the league. 

Chelsea can go top of the league this weekend if they manage to beat Spurs, while Mourinho's Lilywhites can re-overtake Liverpool to get back to the top spot with just a draw. 

----------

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, Silva, James; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

----------

Lampard makes three changes to the side that beat Rennes in midweek as Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech come back into the side.

Christian Pulisic makes the bench, but Callum Hudson-Odoi missed out entirely despite a positive performance against Rennes.

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

