'Hope Pulisic is on the left' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face West Ham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Lampard's men host David Moyes' side in west London hoping to end a run of two straight defeats in the league. 

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy; Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz, Emerson, Christensen

Kai Havertz was dropped by Frank Lampard as Jorginho came into the side. Cesar Azpilicueta replaced the injured Reece James.

Tammy Abraham was given the nod over Olivier Giroud, while Callum Hudson-Odoi only made the bench.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

