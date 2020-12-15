NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

'Pulisic starts!' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Wolves

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Lampard's men travel to Molineux sitting in fifth in the table after their 17 game unbeaten run came to an end against Everton at the weekend.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic, Abraham

----------

Christian Pulisic starts for Chelsea as he plays in the front three for the Blues with Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner, 

Kai Havertz keeps his place in the starting XI, and sits in the midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount. 

The defence and goalkeeper is the usual look for Lampard's side.

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

0_Frank-Lamaprd
News

Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Wolves

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league (12)
Opinions

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Wolves

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-southampton-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

west-ham-united-v-newcastle-united-premier-league
News

West Ham could see return of Michail Antonio against Chelsea

49502443 (1)
News

Kai Havertz: Chelsea squad honoured to play for Frank Lampard

fbl-eng-lcup-chelsea-barnsley (1)
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United considering move for Fikayo Tomori

leicester-city-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

Revealed: How Jose Mourinho was smuggled out of Cobham after Chelsea sacking in December 2015

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (39)
News

Revealed: Olivier Giroud rejected summer move to Bordeaux

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-sevilla
News

Why Thiago Silva's word saw him join Chelsea despite PSG's attempts to keep him