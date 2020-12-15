Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Wolves

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Lampard's men travel to Molineux sitting in fifth in the table after their 17 game unbeaten run came to an end against Everton at the weekend.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic, Abraham

Christian Pulisic starts for Chelsea as he plays in the front three for the Blues with Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner,

Kai Havertz keeps his place in the starting XI, and sits in the midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

The defence and goalkeeper is the usual look for Lampard's side.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

