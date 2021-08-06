Chelsea Fans React to Jorginho 'Mocking' Phil Foden Over New Haircut

Chelsea fans have reacted to Jorginho 'mocking' Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden with his new haircut.

Jorginho has returned to Chelsea for pre-season following his holidays and had media duties to attend to on Friday.

On a Zoom call, Jorginho's new look was displayed and revealed. Comparisons to Foden were made instantly and Chelsea fans have responded in their numbers on social media.

What has happened?

Jorginho was pictured with a new haircut in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil on Friday, a similar look to Man City's Foden after the England midfielder took on a Paul Gascoigne style during the Euros.

England suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final of the tournament on July 11.

Foden told his England teammates to get the same look as him if England clinched glory and Jorginho, after winning the Euros with the Azzurri, has taken his lead.

"Do you know what? I told the team that if we win it they have to get the same haircut as me and they all agreed. Hopefully, if we win it you will see everyone with the same haircut. I think Romania did it once. Foden said back in June. "I would make everyone get the same haircut, which would be funny.”

How have Chelsea fans reacted on social media?

Responses and replies were quickly sent it to react to Jorginho's latest decision to get a similar style to Foden, with many believing he was mocking Foden and the England camp after inflicting defeat on them at Wembley last month.

Twitter

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube