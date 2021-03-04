NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea fans react to leaked 2021/22 home shirt

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the leaked 2021/22 home kit.

The reliable Footy Headlines released the new graphic of the kit for next season which has split opinion on social media. 

As we wrote earlier on, on Thursday: "A 90 per cent predicted kit has been released by the reliable Footy Headlines which shows a Blue/Yellow colour scheme for the Blues home kit next season.

"As per the Footy Headlines reveal: "We can today give you a full look at the Chelsea 21-22 home kit, based on a description of the actual design. The kit features a bold design that's similar but not identical to various leaked products from the off-pitch collection.

"It will once again be in collaboration with kit provider Nike and along with main sponsor Three.

Screenshot 2021-03-04 at 15.22.05

"The colours are 'Lyon Blue' with 'Opti Yellow' logos. The design on the shirt is an 'abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print'.

"This kit will be ten seasons on from Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Munich in the 2011/12 season, which could suggest why the kit has yellow on it."

And Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the reveal:

