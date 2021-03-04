Chelsea fans react to leaked 2021/22 home shirt

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the leaked 2021/22 home kit.

The reliable Footy Headlines released the new graphic of the kit for next season which has split opinion on social media.

"It will once again be in collaboration with kit provider Nike and along with main sponsor Three.

(Credit: Footy Headlines)

"The colours are 'Lyon Blue' with 'Opti Yellow' logos. The design on the shirt is an 'abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print'.

"This kit will be ten seasons on from Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Munich in the 2011/12 season, which could suggest why the kit has yellow on it."

And Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the reveal:

