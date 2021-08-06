Chelsea Fans React to Roman Abramovich's 'Urgent' Lionel Messi Meeting Request After Barcelona Departure

Chelsea fans have reacted to claims from Spain that Roman Abramovich has requested an 'urgent meeting' with Lionel Messi's camp to discuss a possible transfer this summer.

The 34-year-old's exit from Barcelona was fully confirmed on Thursday after they couldn't afford to register him due to their financial crisis.

Club President Joan Laporta said: "Messi wanted to stay, so he is not happy. We all wanted to stay, but it's a reality that cannot be changed, and he knows that I wish him the best wherever he goes. Barca is his home."

He added on if the situation was irreversible: "I don't want to generate false hope. During the negotiations, we have seen that the players had offers from other teams too. The player needs time to evaluate his options.

"Messi tried to make it easy for us. The first offer was a 2-year salary being paid in 5. We thought it would be allowed in the regulations, but it was not. It is all part of a process from La Liga."

Messi is now free to talk to clubs and PSG and Manchester City have been linked.

Fresh claims from Spain claim owner Roman Abramovich has requested an 'urgent meeting' with his team to discuss a possible deal.

The report also stated that the club are ready to land Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer and at the same time 'listen to the claims' of Messi's camp to see if a deal is possible.

It sent social media into meltdown as Chelsea supporters and the wider footballing community reacted to the claims.

