October 5, 2021
'I Don't Get It' - Chelsea Fans React to Southgate & Hudson-Odoi Talks Over England Future

Author:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Gareth Southgate holding talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi over his international future with England.

The 20-year-old has been linked with changing his international allegiance to Ghana once he is eligible, despite having made three senior appearances for the Three Lions. 

But Fifa rules state he is allowed to make the change in November 2020, which has now forced England into taking action. The Telegraph reported Southgate had spoken to the Chelsea winger over his future as England grow in fear he may make the international switch.

sipa_34321911

Hudson-Odoi hasn't been able to get into the senior setup due to his inconsistent time at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. This season, the winger has only played five times for the Blues, yet to produce a goal contribution. 

His club future was uncertain in the summer as Chelsea rejected a loan approach from Borussia Dortmund. Now it's his international future.

Southgate won't be bullied by Hudson-Odoi to pick the 20-year-old amid the links to Ghana, with there being plenty of options at England's disposal in the wide roles.

There has been a mixed reaction from Blues supporters over the talks between Hudson-Odoi and Southgate.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to England trying to keep hold of the 20-year-old:

