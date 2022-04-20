‘Playing the B Team‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Arsenal

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from his team that beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; James, Christensen, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner



Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

Romelu Lukaku leads the line for the Blues, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts in midfield in Mateo Kovacic's absence.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner join Lukaku in attack, with Marcos Alonso starting at left wing-back against Arsenal.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

