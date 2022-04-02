Skip to main content
‘Looking Strong‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brentford

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. 

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from his team that beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals prior to the international break.

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Christensen, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Lukaku

Reece James returns to the bench for Chelsea. Cesar Azpilicueta starts at the back, as do Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger who all sit in front of Edouard Mendy.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek begins in midfield for the hosts, with Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante starting.

Kai Havertz continues to lead the front line for Chelsea, and is joined by Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

