‘Top Notch‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from his team that beat Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final last Saturday.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho (c), Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Vale, Werner

Read More

Andreas Christensen begins in defence for the Blues, with Cesar Azpilicueta absent. 

Christian Pulisic begins in attack for Chelsea as he looks to extend his goalscoring run against the Eagles. Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech all start.

Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger all also start in an expected back four for Chelsea. 

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

