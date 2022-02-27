Skip to main content
‘Identical Lineup to 2-2 Draw‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Liverpool in Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel has made a number changes from his team that beat LOSC Lille in the Champions League in midweek at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner

Read More

Edouard Mendy has been preferred over Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal for the Blues at Wembley.

Trevoh Chalobah starts at the back, while Hakim Ziyech misses out entirely. 

Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz begin in attack. Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

