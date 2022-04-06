Skip to main content
‘Solid Everywhere‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made four changes from his team that lost 4-1 to Brentford on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. 

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr

Reece James and Jorginho both start for Chelsea against Real as Edouard Mendy continues in goal. 

Mason Mount starts for the Blues, while Mateo Kovacic begins on the bench. 

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

