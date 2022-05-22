Skip to main content

‘Preferred Some More Youth‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Watford

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

Thomas Tuchel has made five changes from his team that drew 1-1 to Leicester City on Thursday night.

Chelsea XI to face Watford: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Saul, Kenedy, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Lukaku

Kenedy and Saul Niguez are both handed rare starts, with the latter set to play his final game for the club before his loan spell ends and he returns to Atletico Madrid.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta all start for the Blues on the final day of the season.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

