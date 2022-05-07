Skip to main content

‘Masterpiece or Train Wreck‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Wolves

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. 

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes from his team that lost to Everton last weekend. 

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and Mateo Kovacic all start for the Blues, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante absent.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have been rested and start on the bench. Romelu Lukaku is recalled to the starting XI. 

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

imago1011812297h
