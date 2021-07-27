'Pulisic Playing So I Like It' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face AFC Bournemouth

The Chelsea fans have spoken.

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face AFC Bournemouth in pre-season.

Chelsea XI to face AFC Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga; Sterling, Baker, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Drinkwater, Gallagher, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham

Bench: Mendy, Bergstrom, Baba Rahman, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Broja, Zappacosta, Miazga, Chalobah, Ugbo, Clarke-Salter

Dujon Sterling, Lewis Baker and Malang Sarr all start in a back three for the Blues, with Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi operating as wing-backs.

Danny Drinkwater and Conor Gallagher are operating in the 'double-six' role.

A front three of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are trusted from the start.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

