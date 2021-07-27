'Pulisic Playing So I Like It' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face AFC Bournemouth in pre-season.
Chelsea XI to face AFC Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga; Sterling, Baker, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Drinkwater, Gallagher, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham
Bench: Mendy, Bergstrom, Baba Rahman, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Broja, Zappacosta, Miazga, Chalobah, Ugbo, Clarke-Salter
Dujon Sterling, Lewis Baker and Malang Sarr all start in a back three for the Blues, with Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi operating as wing-backs.
Danny Drinkwater and Conor Gallagher are operating in the 'double-six' role.
A front three of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are trusted from the start.
Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:
