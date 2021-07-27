Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

'Pulisic Playing So I Like It' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face AFC Bournemouth

The Chelsea fans have spoken.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face AFC Bournemouth in pre-season.

Chelsea XI to face AFC Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga; Sterling, Baker, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Drinkwater, Gallagher, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham

Bench: Mendy, Bergstrom, Baba Rahman, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Broja, Zappacosta, Miazga, Chalobah, Ugbo, Clarke-Salter

Dujon Sterling, Lewis Baker and Malang Sarr all start in a back three for the Blues, with Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi operating as wing-backs.

Danny Drinkwater and Conor Gallagher are operating in the 'double-six' role.

A front three of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are trusted from the start.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002721061
Features/Opinions

'Pulisic Playing So I Like It' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face AFC Bournemouth

sipa_30095206
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Pre-Season Friendly

sipa_33523624 (1)
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Could be Sold by Chelsea This Summer

Dynel-Simeu
Transfer News

Official: Dynel Simeu Completes Southampton Transfer

sipa_33502428
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Jules Kounde Would Be a Very Smart Signing for Chelsea

sipa_34311340
Transfer News

Erling Haaland Rubbishes Borussia Dortmund Exit Rumours Amid Chelsea Interest

sipa_34268817
Transfer News

Erling Haaland Discusses €175M Pricetag Amid Chelsea Interest

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Expected to Join Chelsea After 'Agreeing' Blues Switch