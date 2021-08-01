Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

'Pulisic & Hudson-Odoi Wing-Backs' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Arsenal

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Arsenal in pre-season.

They make the short trip across the capital to face their London counterparts as their preparations for the 2021/22 begin to draw to a close, with Spurs the final fixture on Wednesday before their season begins on August 11. 

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Pulisic, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Zappacosta, Sterling, Clarke-Salter, Sarr, Rahman, Barkley, Drinkwater, Kante, Abraham, Batshuayi

Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi start at wing-back for the Blues, with Kurt Zouma, Trevoh Chalobah beginning in the back three.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner return for Chelsea, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic occupying the central midfield spots. 

Hakim Ziyech begins in the attack while Edouard Mendy gets the nod in goal.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34332503
News

Confirmed Full Chelsea Squad to Face Arsenal in Mind Series Pre-Season Friendly

sipa_34332503
Features/Opinions

'Pulisic & Hudson-Odoi Wing-Backs' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Arsenal

E7srE_tWUAAdnu6
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Pre-Season

1004656291
News

Marc Guehi Delivers Conor Gallagher Verdict Following Crystal Palace Debut

sipa_34371527
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland Remains Chelsea's 'Summer Dream' Despite Dortmund's 'Clear' Stance

sipa_33502428
Transfer News

Report: Why Sevilla Left Jules Kounde on Bench vs AS Roma Amid Chelsea Links

sipa_33154804
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reject Sevilla Interest in Andreas Christensen During Jules Kounde Talks

Ziyech 5
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech 'Fascinated' by Possibility of AC Milan Switch This Summer