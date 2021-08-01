'Pulisic & Hudson-Odoi Wing-Backs' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Arsenal

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Arsenal in pre-season.

They make the short trip across the capital to face their London counterparts as their preparations for the 2021/22 begin to draw to a close, with Spurs the final fixture on Wednesday before their season begins on August 11.

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Pulisic, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Zappacosta, Sterling, Clarke-Salter, Sarr, Rahman, Barkley, Drinkwater, Kante, Abraham, Batshuayi

Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi start at wing-back for the Blues, with Kurt Zouma, Trevoh Chalobah beginning in the back three.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner return for Chelsea, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic occupying the central midfield spots.

Hakim Ziyech begins in the attack while Edouard Mendy gets the nod in goal.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

