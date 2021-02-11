'Brilliant' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Barnsley

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Tuchel could extend his run to five unbeaten in charge of the Blues after winning three of his opening four at the helm. It would seal a spot in the last eight for Tuchel's men.

Chelsea XI to face Barnsley: Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi- Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Bate, Kovacic, Giroud, Anjorin

As expected, Kepa Arrizabalaga, N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Billy Gilmour all start for the Blues.

Emerson and Marcos Alonso start for Chelsea in Yorkshire. Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic come into the attack.

Lewis Bate and Tino Anjorin make the bench.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

