'Good Enough to Win' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brentford

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Brentford in the Premier League.

It's the first game back from the international break and it's a west London derby for the Blues against high flying Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Mount

Edouard Mendy starts in net for the Blues, while Trevoh Chalobah begins in the defence. Malang Sarr is also given his first start in the Premier League for the Blues.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will play in the midfield, alongside N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner lead the line for Chelsea.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

