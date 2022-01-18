Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'I Prefer Havertz' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brighton

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes from his team that suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. 

Chelsea XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion: Kepa, Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Hall, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Read More

Jorginho, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into the side for the trip on the south coast.

Romelu Lukaku leads the line for the Blues, while N'Golo Kante starts in midfield.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009015008h
Features/Opinions

'I Prefer Havertz' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brighton

1 minute ago
imago1009206547h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

5 minutes ago
imago1009095025h
Transfer News

Report: 'Significant Interest' in Spain Shown for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

6 minutes ago
imago1009115316h
News

Timo Werner Admits Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger Can Choose Where They Go Amid Chelsea Contract Expiry

36 minutes ago
imago1009114708h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Bounce Back After Poor Form

1 hour ago
imago1009115316h
News

Timo Werner Heaps Praise Upon Brighton's Playing Style Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
imago1009114708h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Contradictory Response Regarding Switch of Chelsea Style

2 hours ago
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Chelsea Could be Without Unvaccinated Stars vs Lille as Blues Seek Champions League Clarification

2 hours ago