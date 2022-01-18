'I Prefer Havertz' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Brighton

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes from his team that suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.



Chelsea XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion: Kepa, Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Hall, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Jorginho, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into the side for the trip on the south coast.

Romelu Lukaku leads the line for the Blues, while N'Golo Kante starts in midfield.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:



