    • November 6, 2021
    'Great Team' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Burnley

    Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Burnley in the Premier League.

    Thomas Tuchel and Sean Dyche bring their respective sides into Saturday's clash off the back of wins in their previous league encounters. 

    Chelsea scored three without reply against Newcastle last weekend, while Burnley beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor. 

    Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Barkley, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

    Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

    N'Golo Kante returns to the team in midfield, while Ross Barkley comes into the starting XI to join the front three against the Clarets. 

    Callum Hudson-Odoi keeps his spot in the Chelsea side. Mason Mount starts on the bench as Kai Havertz leads the attack. 

    Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

