'Players Need to Recover!' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Crystal Palace

The fans have spoken.
Author:
and
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Tuchel's men play their first game of the 2021/22 season in front of their home supporters in west London. They will be looking to start their season in winning fashion against their city counterparts.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta (c), Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Emerson, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Trevoh Chalobah makes his Premier League debut for Chelsea in defenc ealongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. 

Cesar Azpiilicueta is being deployed at wing-back whilst Jorginho comes in for N'Golo Kante. 

A front three of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are trusted from the start.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

