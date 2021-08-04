Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

'Pretty Good' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham Hotspur

The fans have spoken.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season.

It's the final game for the Blues before their 2021/22 campaign gets underway next Wednesday against Villarreal in Belfast in the UEFA Super Cup. 

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Sarr, Ampadu, Zappacosta, Miazga, Loftus-Cheek, Bakayoko, Anjorin, Kenedy, Pulisic, Batshuayi, Abraham

Edouard Mendy starts in goal against Spurs while Kurt Zouma and Trevog Chalobah are at the back for the Blues alongside Antonio Rudiger.

N'Golo Kante captains Chelsea in the midfield with Mateo Kovacic next to him.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso start as wing-backs.

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz lead the line. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33187077
News

Timo Werner on Mental Health Ahead of Chelsea's Mind Series Clash With Tottenham

sipa_33329784
News

Timo Werner on 'Special' Chelsea Fans Ahead of Mind Series Clash With Tottenham

E7tl5fTX0AAypBe
Features/Opinions

'Pretty Good' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham Hotspur

47446711
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season

sipa_33489901
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Bound Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter Milan He Wants to Return to Stamford Bridge This Summer

1002671674
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Accept €128M Offer From Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

Ziyech 5
Transfer News

Report: The Two Major Obstacles Standing in The Way of Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan Revealed

pjimage (13)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost as Inter Milan Could Take Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta