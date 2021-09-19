'Very Good, Totally Satisfied'  - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham Hotspur

The fans have given their verdict.

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuchel's side head across the capital to north London aiming to make it five games unbeaten in the league, while Spurs will keen to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Bettinelli, Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Kante, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

Kepa Arrizabalaga comes into the side to face Spurs in place of Edouard Mendy.

Thiago Silva starts in the Chelsea defence in north London alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho continue in midfield, with N'Golo Kante returning to the bench.

As per usual, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz lead the line.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

More Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube